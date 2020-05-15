We know… Spring has sprung and this makes you want to get on your bike and soak in the sun with a cup of joe in hand. Oh, the smell of freshly poured coffee! But, social distancing measures have made chilling in a cafe impossible.

But we’ll let you on a little secret; the following five cafes in The Hague continue to serve aromatic, juicy coffee amidst the Covid-19 times! So, instead of heading to your Nespresso machine, hop on your bike, put on your sunglasses, and enjoy the trip to one of these cafes for a takeaway coffee.