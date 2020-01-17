Is 2020 the year to take your career to the next level? If you’ve ever considered doing an MBA now is the time to get serious: leading international business schools are converging on Amsterdam and you have the chance to meet them one-on-one. No typo: one-on-one!

The event, run by Access MBA, is proving this ideal opportunity to learn how you can max out your potential with the world’s most recognised business degrees: an MBA or an Executive MBA.

Even better, you won’t be fighting with other applicants for attention. A careful screening process beforehand ensures your profile will be carefully and personally matched with the business schools that correspond to your goals and expectations.

One more thing: it’s free! No admission fees, no registration fees, no meeting fees. No risk, just the opportunity to succeed. All you have to do is register.

WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 2020

WHERE: Amsterdam Marriott Hotel

Why should I get an MBA? By securing an MBA degree, business professionals can compete and secure top management positions. With that comes salary increases and the opportunity to take your work to a global level. International MBA programmes also give your network a boost, broaden career prospects, and help you turn your entrepreneurial ideas into business ventures!

How can I register?

Understandably this event has a maximum capacity, so click your heels and jump onto the website to register stat. Again, it’s completely free with no sneaky charges (we hate those).

REGISTER FOR ACCESSMBA TOUR 2020

What do I need to register?

Good news! If you have:

a Bachelor’s degree minimum or the equivalent,

fluent English,

two or three years minimum of relevant work experience after graduation,

You’re ready to apply for your MBA or EMBA!

Note: If you don’t have three years work experience, don’t panic: while most schools require it, there are still options available and the folks at AccessMBA can give you a hand to find a school with more flexibility.

What happens once I’m registered?

You’ve entered your details and they’ve gone whizzing away through whatever cables connect the internet and make magic happen. What now?

Step One: First, MBA experts will review every single candidates profile and will phone the most qualified candidates to really understand their goals, understanding of the MBA, motivation, and calculate their options. This conversation will be entirely in English.

Step Two: From here the experts will evaluate the MBA candidate’s preferences and requirements, and match them with appropriate business schools.

Step Three: If you’re successful in being selected for one-on-one meetings you’ll receive a schedule of your appointments with the selected business schools. You’ll have the chance to discuss this list with your consultant and make any necessary changes.

What will the day look like?

When you arrive at Amsterdam Marriott Hotel dressed in your Sunday best, you’ll have the chance to:

meet admissions directors during 20-minute one-on-one and small group meetings,

take part in panel discussions featuring school representatives and alumni,

and receive advice and support from the Access MBA consulting team, as well as GMAT and scholarship information.

You also get the chance to win free courses and free lessons and get some sweet discount vouchers for GMAT classes.

Ready to take the next step in your career? Finding out your options is the first step. Jump over to AccessMBA to register for their Amsterdam event and meet with top international and European schools.

Feature Image: AccessMBA/Supplied