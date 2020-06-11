Choosing the best sort of weed in Amsterdam can be a complicated ordeal, especially for a newcomer to the Netherlands or the Amsterdam coffeeshop scene. Besides, there are so many coffeeshops to go to, so what should you consider when going to one?

I come from a country where weed is illegal. That does not mean people don’t smoke a lot anyways (they certainly do), but it means you need to deal with shady dealers, long waits, only to get 0.6 grams of some bad quality weed for a high price.

You can imagine then my surprise (as well as the surprise of other weed smokers from other countries where it is illegal) when I first stepped into a coffee shop. Brightly illuminated, a wide assortment of strains, professional staff- did I just step into a weed supermarket?

Not only are coffee shops filled with strains of weed, but there’s also more accessories related to smoking than you know what to do with them. Especially as a beginner, there’s much you need to know in order to achieve peak high-ness.

Thankfully for you, we went cycling through Amsterdam to visit some great coffee shops in order to bring you up-to-date with some great weed strains that you can go and check out and get rolling!

Disclaimer: like any substance, weed needs to be consumed responsibly and with care, as abusing it will harm not only yourself but those around. So be mature about it, consume in moderation and have a good trip! Disclaimer pt2: Also, given the current coronavirus situation, do try to be mindful of the staff of coffeeshop, wear masks, wash your hands and keep yourself and others safe.

What’s the difference between weed and hash?

Before we get to the real good stuff, let’s clarify some differences when it comes the magical cannabis plant.

Weed and hash might be different things on paper, but they are similar in the sense that they both are made from cannabis and contain THC, the psychoactive substance present in cannabis that gets you, well, high.

The difference is one of how they are produced. For weed, the grower cuts off the flower bulbs of the female cannabis plant and is left to dry. Once fully dried up, the grower will remove any seeds or stems from the bulb and voila, we have ourselves some weed.

Hash is achieved through a different process. Once the flower bulbs are dried up, the shiny crystals on the bulb, colloquially referred to as pollen, are removed from the rest of the plant. The pollen is very potent and contains lots of THC, and through different processes (depending on the culture) it’s then made into hashish.

The most famous hashish, the Morrocan one, is made through using a sieve to sift out the pollen from the dried bulb. This process is then repeated over and over with more and more pressure and finer sieves until the product that emerges at the end is the famous block hashish.

Now, what about the differences in high? Well, hash has a more subtle effect, due to the fact that it contains more CBD, one of the other main components of the cannabis plant besides THC. While weed will give you more of that classical stoner buzz, hash will give you a milder high and because of that, it’s preferred by people looking to smoke but also engage in some sort of upbeat activity.

An example of such an activity, albeit a bit silly, is cleaning. Weed is not really a club drug, but it’s not much of a motivator to clean, given its strong high. Hash it the perfect intermediary for that, and will give you that tiny buzz to make cleaning feel like lots of fun. That said, this article is about the best weed in Amsterdam – we’ll talk about hash in Amsterdam another time.

Best weed in Amsterdam: Indica or Sativa weed strains?

The division between indica and sativa is probably the most well-known indicator in your navigation through the many different sorts of weed there are out there at the many coffeeshops in Amsterdam.

Indicas are generally considered to give you a more relaxing body high, more well-suited for indoor activities, chilling and watching tv shows. Sativa, on the other hand, gives you an uplifting, cerebral high, perfect for creative activities or more outdoorsy stuff.

Now, this division is not necessarily true when it comes to effects, and it’s more of a general indicator than anything else. There can be sativas that can get you high in a way that feels like an indica, and the other way around. It’s then best that you try out different strains and see which one works for you and your needs. It’s also important to note that there is no pure sativa or indica strain. All of them are a mix and contain a bit both, with percentages like 60% sativa, 40% indica. Some strains are specific hybrids that balance out the percentages.

What weed to select in a coffeeshop in Amsterdam?

There’s much to consider. Do you want an uplifting high, suited for some outdoor activities, or something more chill, well-suited for watching some TV shows?

What mood you’re in is also important. Depending on what you smoke, you might amplify that mood, or go in a different direction completely. We journeyed through Amsterdam to some of the best coffeeshops out there to bring you some of the highest quality strains of weed out there. There’s certainly something on this list for your smoking pleasure!

1. A sky-high journey to space from Coffeeshop Boerejongens

Strain: Sky Rocket

Our first stop is in Amsterdam Sloterdijk, where the great Boerejongens coffeeshop is. There, we get the Sky Rocket weed. This weed is guaranteed to give you a relaxing high, perfectly suited for an evening at home, while doing something chill like drawing or watching a film. It’s 60% indica and 40% sativa, so it will send you flying high through space while some lo-fi beats ring in the background.

Tastes like:

This strain has a delightful taste, combining a bittersweet grapefruit taste with some kush-like earthy undertones, making it the ideal combination between light and heavy taste. Fly off with the flavour up to the skies, but remember to come down after a while.

Location: You can get this strain from Coffeeshop Boerejongens Sloterdijk, Humberweg 2, 1043 AC Amsterdam. The location is luxurious and the staff very knowledgable and quick to help (as well as elegantly dressed). There are 3 Boerejongens coffeeshops in Amsterdam, all of them clean and pleasant to visit.

2. Some fruity delights from the corner store

Strain: Watermelon Zkittlez

Our second stop is at a classic corner coffeeshop, where we’ll be getting the deliciously sounding Watermelon Zkittlez. This crossbreed between watermelon and zkittlez is a 70% indica and 30% sativa. As another indica, this is also more well-suited for indoor chilling. But don’t take our word for it, maybe it will give you a creative head high!

Tastes like:

It has a very fruity flavour, and you’ll detect all sorts of tastes, from berries and citrus to sweet and sour, so prepare for a real spring-like experience! Don’t overdo it though, because you risk becoming glued to the sofa.

Location: You can get this strain from the coffeeshop The Corner, Spaarndammerdijk 9, 1013 ZM Amsterdam. It’s a small shop, but good for pick-ups and clean and sparkling as well.

3. A diplomatic visit at the historical Tweede Kamer

Strain: C5 Pioneer

Next pitstop on our journey is at Tweede Kamer. No, we don’t mean the House of Representatives in The Hague, but the one and only coffeeshop in Amsterdam. This time, the choice of strain is the C5 Pioneer. This strong sativa which has a name suggesting some sort of high-end electric device will certainly get you, well, high. It’s 65% sativa and 35% indica and is certainly a hazy strain to consider.

Tastes like:

It has a smooth, sweet and sour taste and it will give you a strong head high, bringing up your creative spirits. Consume in moderation as this is one of the stronger strains out there.

Location: You can find this strain at the coffeeshop Tweede Kamer, Heisteeg 6, 1012 WC Amsterdam. Tweede Kamer is not only a great coffeeshop for weed, but also a beautiful venue in a historic building and one of the best coffeeshops in Amsterdam center for your weed of choice.

4. A clear-headed high at Coffeeshop Amsterdam

Strain: Super Silver Haze

Next stop on our journey is at Coffeeshop Amsterdam, a cool coffeeshop not to far away from Amsterdam central station. The strain here is Super Silver Haze which is one of the most well-known strains out there, and it’s a mix between Northern Lights and Skunk number 5. This great strain will give you a clear head high, so you get to enjoy more activities without the heavy haziness of other strains. It is 80% sativa and 20% indica.

Tastes like:

It has a fruity flavour with a touch of citrus, and overall it has a herbal, spicy and sour taste, perfect to enjoy on a rainy afternoon.

Location: You can find this strain in Coffeeshop Amsterdam, Haarlemmerstraat 44, 1013 ES Amsterdam. Sad that corona was spoiling things as usual because this one is also a nice place to hang-out and smoke, always loved the drinks, dudes behind the counter and the general vibe there.

5. A sweet shop in Amsterdam-South with some Kosher Tangie Kush

Strain: Kosher Tangerine Kush

On this now magical journey we’ve finally reached Amsterdam-South. Near the Olympic Stadium you can find the coffeeshop DNA, where we picked up some Kosher Tangerine Kush and some white choco block hash (but more about the best hash of Amsterdam in another article). It’s a fairly new strain of weed, specifically the tangerine part, as the Kosher Kush is old-skool. What we’ve got here is a hybrid, 40% Sativa and 60% Indica.

Tastes like:

The nice piece of marijuana features a combination of orange citrus flavours combined with a wonderful earthy aroma: smells like summer and knocked me high – out and over for a nice summer night – not drowsy, not paranoid, just nice ‘n chill.

Location: You can find this strain at coffeeshop DNA, Achillesstraat 104, 1076 RH Amsterdam.

They also sell some of the best edibles in Amsterdam there and have some great ganja paraphernalia, picked us up a little grinder and a spacecake bar with pistachio flavour (2020 is wild).

Now that you have the weed, what else do you need to know?

Grinders, rolling and other stoner adventures

Well, obviously, now that you have the weed, it would be best to smoke it. But before the weed is smoked, you need to roll it into a joint, which you may or may not know how to do. But before we get to rolling, there’s a couple of other things to consider.

First, how do you want to smoke your weed? Will you roll a pure joint, only with weed? As a beginner, you should know that smoking a pure joint will get you very, very, perhaps agonizingly high. A better alternative is to mix it up with tobacco, as to not get too high. Now, if you don’t want to smoke tobacco, you can use all sorts of herb mixes that are made specifically for smoking.

Second, you’ll be needing a grinder. It’s not a necessary tool as you can also use your hands to grind up the weed, but it will make your task substantially easier. There are two types of grinders you should know about. There’s the simple grinder, which only has one compartment (so to speak). Simply put the weed in, grind it up real good, and then just sprinkle on your joint.

Alternatively, you can get a more complex grinder, which has several compartments, or levels. The first level from the top is where you grind up your weed, the second level is where you collect it from, and the last level accumulates all the pollen. Yes, the pollen being all that sweet THC. If you use one of the more complicated grinders for a while, the pollen compartment will be filled, and you’ll only need to add a bit of pollen in your jay to get blazed up.

Now, let’s get to what is arguably the most important aspect of smoking weed. Actually learning how to roll. Many nights and failed joints were spent until getting it right, but trust me, you can get there.

You need two essential ingredients. The filter tip and the paper itself. In the Netherlands, most papers you get for joints are king-size, but in other countries in Europe, you can find infinity papers (a long roll of paper that you can pull to your desired length). For the purpose of learning how to roll, a king-size paper will be enough. Even better, you can start practising on smaller cigarette papers with rolling tobacco.

Before beginning, make sure the side with glue is facing your way, as there is nothing worse than rolling a joint and realizing you put the paper backwards. You’ll also need to make the filter tip, which is quite straightforward once you know what you’re doing. Mix the tobacco and weed before adding it to the joint and make sure that it is evenly spread.

This video will explain it better with visuals than I can through words, so happy practising!

Smoker’s etiquette and weed

Like all great things in life, smoking weed is something best shared with other people. But like all social activities, there’s some norms you should respect. There’s many different informal rules around weed smoking. Most of them have to do with how much a person should smoke from the joint, and the direction of passing it on.

You might have heard about “puff puff pass”, which is one of the better-known norms. Another one is passing it to the left, but that really depends on your friend group, as you are all free to choose the rules that best suit your smoking needs.

Whatever rules you choose to streamline your smoking experience, as a good practice, try not to keep a joint in your hand for too long. We all have that moment of smoking, getting enthusiastic about the story we are telling and then forgetting to pass it on. It can suck to be that person, but it sucks, even more, to have to wait for a person to remember to pass it on, so try to be considerate and mindful of your smoking buddies.

Help, I’m having a bad trip!

As with any substance, bad trips can happen. The important thing is to always remember that you are feeling the way you are because you’ve simply consumed too much weed. Before smoking in the first place, make sure you are in a comfortable, familiar and homely setting, alongside people that you trust. These two elements are very important when it comes to having a good trip.

If you do smoke weed and you find yourself feeling very anxious as well as panicked, try to not to amplify that feeling further. Ask your friends to comfort you, drink plenty of water and have some snacks. The effect should subside after some two hours, so don’t worry that you’ll feel like that for a long time.

Another important thing to consider is that beyond sativa or indica considerations, weed will usually amplify what you already are. So for example, if you are a very sociable person, smoking weed will amplify that feeling even further. If you are a naturally anxious and introspective person, weed may amplify those feelings too, in a way that could make you even more anxious. Consider how weed makes you feel carefully before continuing to smoke.

Where to find more about weed in Amsterdam

If you do want more information about weed in general, you can go to the Coffeeshop Info Centre in Amsterdam, and they’ll tell you all the things you need to know about smoking in general, effects, the status of the legislation and much more!

Maybe you’ve reached the end of the article feeling like maybe you do not want to smoke, but are still interesting in getting high and the cannabis plant and what it has to offer. Feel free to give a check to our guide to edibles, as well as all you need to know about CBD oil.

Have you smoked any of the strains on the list? What do you think is the best weed in Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments!

Image: Abuzer Van Leeuwen/Supplied