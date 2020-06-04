Het is zo ver! Terrasjes, cafes en restaurants zijn weer open! On June 1, the Dutch government gave the all-clear for Dutch cafes and restaurants to open again as long as specific social distancing measures were taken.

With outdoor seating a staple of Dutch eating out culture, the famous terraces will most likely be the most common form of getting together for many Dutchies ready for their first beer with friends since lockdown began, especially with this glorious weather. On top of that, most cafes and restaurants are finally taking reservations again so that they can keep their capacity within the Dutch guidelines.

If you remember my first post, Leeuwarden: exploring the unmissable Dutch north, way back in February, I talked about Friesland’s capital and exactly why you should visit. Well, there’s more to it than its glorious cobbled roads and fantastic street art scene — its eateries. So today I’m bringing you a round-up of the best cafes in Leeuwarden.

Let’s dive in and take a look at some of the places you need to discover when you visit the capital of the north.

Bonus: the best coffee shop in Leeuwarden

Repelsteetje (or Rumplestiltskin in English!) is a little different from the other picks on this guide because it’s first and foremost a coffee shop that sells joints, space cakes, bonbons, as well as a killer chai latte.

Built across 3 floors (with the steepest steps you’ll ever ascend in your life), Repelsteeltje is old school. Like proper old school. Naked wooden floors, old mismatched furniture, a piano in the corner — this place is awesome.

Their drinks list is expansive, and you can enjoy a treat (whether that be sugary or weedy) whilst you chill out, transported back in time with the uniquely furnished surroundings.

🍴 I’m eating: a vanilla chai latte and literally whatever cake they have.

📍 Where to find it: Grote Hogestraat 44, 8911 HB, Leeuwarden

So there you go: these are the best places to dine on your trip to the north of the Netherlands. Looks like you’ll have to make it a long weekend so you can make your way through this list though.

For now, don’t forget to stay on top of social distancing rules and stay 1.5 metres from everyone at all times! And don’t forget to reserve a table if you want to be sure to get a space. Enjoy!

Feature Image: Simone Kynaston/Supplied