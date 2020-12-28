This newly colourised footage of Rotterdam before the war offers a unique glimpse into the city’s former image.

On May 14, 1940, the German bombing of Rotterdam left irreparable damage. The city we know today, with its bold, modern architecture, was almost completely rebuilt after the war.

This video shows remarkable colourised images of Rotterdam before the WWII bombing that forever changed the city.

The bombing lasted for 15 minutes, devastating the old city as it’s seen in these images. Nearly 1000 lives were lost, while another 80,000 were left homeless.

After the war, with hardly a trace of the old city to be found, Rotterdam was rebuilt and became one of the most architecturally-unique and modern cities in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Detroit Publishing Co./US Library of Congress