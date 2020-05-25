The wait is over! After months of banana bread baking, online yoga, and Zoom pub-quizzes, cafes, restaurants, bars, museums and other spaces are re-opening on June 1 — under certain conditions.

With a face mask on and hand sanitizer at easy reach, here’s how to spend the first 24 hours in The Hague after the relaxation of the coronavirus control measures!

But first, a quick reminder: the end of the intelligent lockdown does not equal the end of coronavirus. Head out and support businesses and museums — but keep your distance, wash your hands, and abide by social distancing rules.

12:00 PM: Dear brunch, I missed you!

The era of store-bought pancakes is well behind me – now is the time to enjoy some lekker food cooked by others!

My go-to spots for delicious brunch in the city are Confetti in Prinsestraat, or Haley’s Comet in Piet Heinstraat. Both cafes have that feel-good, funky atmosphere — much needed after two-months of isolation!

If you’re closer to the centre, you could also check out Palmette across the Binnenhof. I know what I’m ordering first — one of their morning cocktails to celebrate the end of the lockdown!

Reminder: these cafes will allow a maximum of 30 guests – remember to make your reservation in time!

2:00 PM: Soak up some culture

What I’ve mostly missed during the lockdown is visiting museums. This is why I’m going to make up for the lost time by visiting three of my favourites!

First on my list, the Mauritshuis. Conveniently situated close to the Plein, it was high time I reunited with Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring! The only reminder of her is my coffee mug from the giftshop…le sigh.

Next up and in close proximity, is the Escher in Het Paleis museum. The former Winter Palace of Queen Mother Emma of the Netherlands houses the collection of intricate graphic prints of the Dutch artist M.C. Escher.

Last stop for my museum-hopping is the Voorlinden at Wassenaar. Ron Mueck’s hyper-realistic couple under the umbrella is waiting for me to wave and say hello.

5:00 PM: Gelato time

If you have a sweet tooth like me, then you must have missed eating fresh homemade ice cream.

Het IJskabinet in the Plaats square has re-opened for business – do yourselves a favour and try their vegan chocolate sorbet! Or, if you’re around Plein, then do not miss Marinello at Lange Poten – one of the oldest ice cream parlours in The Hague.

For those who are a bit further from the city center, Ollini can satisfy your ice cream cravings too. My to-try list includes their mocha and lemon-pie flavours.

8:00 PM: Dinner is served

Dinner is going to be candlelit, and not at home!

De Resident in Denneweg has been a locals’ staple since 1977. What is it most famous for? Its ribs and steaks — try either, or both, your choice!

A personal favourite, Walter Benedict, is also based in Denneweg. If the weather allows it, grab a seat in the backyard — their little urban oasis will instantly get you in a summer mood.

If you find yourselves closer to the Driehoekjes street, then it’s worth checking out Milú. This international cuisine gem has it all — from truffle risotto to beef teriyaki with Chinese pancakes.

10:00 PM: Proost!

Tonight we’re celebrating the end of isolation and the beginning of social life — with social-distancing of course. This occasion requires a toast.

Located in the cellars of the Old Town Hall of The Hague, dating back to 1564, Beergarden has a wide selection of more than 100 beers to choose from. Did anyone say beer tasting?

For drinks with a view, go for the Bleyenberg rooftop bar. Let the lights from the Grote Markt and the city centre set the mood for this celebratory night!

At Valkenbosplein, Café Franklin is that neighbourhood cafe with a wide selection of wines that makes you choose the ‘hood instead of the centre.

Of course, The Hague has many more options to offer when it comes to drinks and dining. The relaxation of the control measures has come just in time to explore them all! Where are you planning to spend June 1?

