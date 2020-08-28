For a limited time only, art has taken over Tilburg. Artists have turned the city upside down with creativity and imagination, bending the rules with playful, unexpected art installations. It’s called Kaapstad, and you’re invited!

Corona can’t stand in the way of this festival. Kaapstad may look a bit different this year but it will still deliver all the artistic excitement you’re seeking with its ‘city hacks.’ Rather than the traditional raucous three-day festival, this one is ongoing for an undetermined period of time, which means you have many more chances to see it yourself!

During Kaapstad, art is in charge of Tilburg. This takeover isn’t a hostile one, but a hi-jacking of any preconceived notions of what the city is, or isn’t. Scattered throughout the streets are surprising art displays that will make you think, wonder, or at the very least, smile. You don’t want to miss it.

What’s in store

This year, there are 12 titillating art installations ready for you to behold. Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the marvels:

Pizza Heroni

The stoic pizza heron adds a bit of class to an otherwise ordinary Domino’s Pizza building. You might have guessed anchovy, but pepperoni is for the birds.

Pavement Tile Wisdom

This interactive art piece lets you complete the picture (or attempt to, anyway). Move the tiles to reveal the greatest wisdom any sidewalk has to offer.

Relative to

It’s not just 1.5 metres you’ll be measuring anymore. Investigate the various distances objects in the city have to one another. The chalk-painted measurements will have you pondering relationships you’d never considered.

Merry-Go-Lamp Post

You won’t be riding this horse. It’s more a game of observation — a delightfully perplexing sight to behold.

H MER SIMPS N

‘O’ my! Catch the classic cartoon character with a not-so-classic doughnut.

Fountain Duck Ride

Don’t feed the ducks. But perhaps take a fountain ride instead? This one just screams, ‘splashy.’

This year’s artists

All of the artwork you’ll be seeing is from the talented artists, Boyscout Designer and Frankey. Boyscout Designer’s artwork includes: ‘Relative to,’ ‘Pavement Tile Wisdom,’ ‘Bibber Passage,’ ‘Keep Distance!,’ and ‘Marble Ball Track.’

Frankey’s installations include: ‘Merry Go Lamp Post,’ ‘H MER SIMPS N,’ ‘Fountain Duck Ride,’ Pizza Heroni,’ ‘Mondrian Sign,’ ‘Game Over,’ and ‘Dartbox.’

Getting around

But don’t let us spoil any more of the surprise ⁠— go see for yourself! For anything else you may be wondering, visit their website.

Follow this map to navigate your way through all of these not-so-hidden city treasures.

More to do in Tilburg

While you’re in the city, there’s plenty more to keep you entertained. You can take a walk along their great cycling paths, stop by their new urban beach for a round of volleyball, or visit the Natuurmuseum.

And for even more things to do in Tillywood we highly recommend paying a visit to our friends at Ticket to Tilburg!

Will you visit Kaapstad? Have you been in years past? Tell about your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image: Jostijn Ligtvoet Fotografie/Kaapstad Tilburg