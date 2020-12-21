A survey carried out by the FNV trade union has found that more than one fifth of staff working in nursing and care homes do not want to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

More than 9,000 employees of the care and welfare sector were involved in the survey, AD writes. Of those surveyed, over one fifth responded that they definitely do not want a vaccination, 13% said they “think not” and 18% said they were in doubt about getting vaccinated.

Guinea pigs

For many of those surveyed, the reasoning behind their doubts was based on the speed at which the vaccine had been produced. Those who said they were apprehensive about the vaccine cited the scientific basis as a worry, given that the vaccine was produced so quickly.

Those who do not want to be vaccinated, or who are unsure of the vaccine, also said that they do not want to act as guinea pigs, the survey found. They worry about any potentially harmful side effects that may come to light once the first group of people are vaccinated.

Kitty Jong, vice-chairman of the FNV tells AD that “care employees who are not positive about it feel like guinea pigs… These people understand that they work with vulnerable elderly people, but they are also concerned about their own health. ”

Healthcare staff will be amongst the first group of people in the Netherlands to receive the vaccine on January 8.

Jong believes however, that those in doubt may be convinced to take the vaccine if they receive more information and have their questions answered. She hopes that Rutte will understand healthcare workers’ concerns.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport hopes to offer more information about the vaccine through public campaigns involving advertisements and social media.

Dr Hans Zaaijer, a professor of microbiology, tells AD that if healthcare workers refuse to get vaccinated, there must be consequences. “If you work in an institution with vulnerable people, you can demand that they participate in certain vaccinations. There is no right to be allowed to do that work unvaccinated.”

Those staff who refuse to get vaccinated may, as a result, no longer be allowed to work with vulnerable groups of people.

