The planned relaxations of coronavirus rules scheduled for 1 June will probably go ahead as planned, reports from The Hague indicate.

Although we have known for a while which rules the government was planning to relax on 1 June, this is an indication that things are continuing to go pretty well when it comes to coronavirus in the Netherlands. RIVM Director Jaap van Dissel noted in a discussion with the cabinet that the number of deaths and hospitalisations related to coronavirus in the Netherlands are continuing to fall.

So, what is due to happen on 1 June?

On 1 June, the government plans to allow cafes and restaurants to reopen (with reservations), cultural institutions and cinemas to reopen with limited capacity, and high schools to reopen. This will likely go ahead, RTL Nieuws reports.

Early opening on Pentecost weekend unlikely

However, there has been no discussion of the horeca sector being allowed to reopen earlier than that among the cabinet. The catering industry wants to reopen the weekend before, which is Pentecost weekend. They would like to be able to take advantage of the weekend, given that they will open on 1 June anyway.

But police and authorities would rather reduce crowds on the street, and if the horeca reopens on a weekend where everyone tends to be out and about anyway, there would likely be a massive amount of people in city centres.

Press conference tomorrow to confirm

We will know for sure that restaurants will be able to reopen this Tuesday, when the cabinet will hold a crisis meeting, followed by a press conference given by PM Mark Rutte and Minister for Health Hugo de Jonge. The government is also expected to present a new support package for the economy on Wednesday.

