Going through a pandemic has changed life as we know it — but perhaps the realisations we’ve made from coronavirus haven’t been all bad? Shaakira Vania takes us for a walk on the bright side.

It is the great irony of life that although I have forgotten my bank pin code twice over the past few months, I will remember all the words to random songs from way back when.

A few days ago, for example, I instantly sang along word-for-word with a song that came on an Instagram video. There was no “hmm hmm hmm” when the chorus hit. There was enunciation and expression! There were spirit fingers! (Narrator: there were no spirit fingers).

But despite this impressive memory feat, I almost started crying when I couldn’t remember my four-digit pin code.

All this is to say that us humans are complex beings. But, C’est la vie! Right?

Making the most of the situation

We are complex beings who can hate something — but make the most of it at the same time. Like, maybe even these coronavirus times we find ourselves in?

Alright, alright. I am obviously as upset, sad, depressed and lonely as all of you on the worst of days. The lives the virus has taken, and the lives turned upside-down are a tragic loss of this virus.

But the reality is: this is a new reality. So, being the positive old gal that I am, I figured if I can so easily remember random lyrics, maybe I can as easily whittle off some positives about what this new life has given us. Here goes nothing!