As the Netherlands adjusts to the latest measures that came into effect Tuesday evening, the RIVM has reported 3,831 confirmed coronavirus infections as of 10:00 AM this morning.

It brings the seven-day average to 3,147 positive tests per day. The previous average was 2,268.

Hospital numbers have also continued to increase, with 733 coronavirus patients currently admitted. Of this, 42 patients have been admitted in the past 24 hours.

Weekly deaths and hospitalizations averages rise

A reported 160 hospital patients are in the ICU, says the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS).

Nine patients have succumbed to the virus in the past day. Yesterday, that number was 13. The seven-day average is 14. This has almost doubled from the prior weekly average of 8. However, deaths are often delayed in being reported to the RIVM, so the number could be higher.

Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague continue to make up the majority of infections. The three cities make up 867 of the total infections of the past day.

Daily developments of coronavirus in the Netherlands

In other coronavirus news, the Dutch government is ready to strike a deal on the coronavirus law, which will significantly reduce penalties for people who break coronavirus measures.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Minister of Education has advised that the government won’t push universities, MBOs and colleges to urge students to wear masks when on campus.

