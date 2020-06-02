The latest figures on coronavirus in the Netherlands today have been released by the RIVM.

102 people have tested positive for coronavirus today, the day after the Netherlands opened up testing to anyone with symptoms. We will probably see a spike in this number over the coming days as more people get tested.

5 people sadly passed away from coronavirus today, bringing the total number of deaths to 5967. The number of hospitalisations today was also low, with 6 people admitted to hospital.

Here’s the number you can call to get tested for coronavirus

As we all know, 1 June was a big day for the Netherlands: terraces, cafes and restaurants could reopen. From 1 June, even more importantly, anyone with symptoms of coronavirus can be tested. You can call this number to get a test: 0800-1202. It’s open between 08:00 and 20:00. (It has apparently been pretty busy yesterday and today, so be ready for a bit of a wait).

Why doesn’t the Netherlands report how many people have recovered from coronavirus?

Dutch figures can look particularly overwhelming: we’re well on the way to breaching 40,000 cases. But when it comes to recoveries? Nada. Is it because the Netherlands is a black hole where everybody who catches coronavirus lives with it forever? Definitely not. But while figures are released daily on the number of positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths, information on recovery rates is silent. Why?

NS says they don’t want to fine travellers for not wearing a mask

The start of this week brought with it some major relaxations of the coronavirus measures. Part of the easing involved public transport resuming its normal scheduling. However, a new rule is that passengers must use face masks, or else risk receiving a fine. The NS has nevertheless stated that giving out fines on trains is not the starting point.

