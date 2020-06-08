A week after widespread coronavirus testing became available, a further 165 people have tested positive as of today. That brings the Dutch total to 47,739 cases.

Further coronavirus deaths and hospitalisations continue to remain low. 5 people were admitted to hospital today with coronavirus. 3 people sadly passed away from the virus.

On Tuesday each week, the results for the previous week are brought up to date, so we may see a slight increase in these numbers in tomorrow’s report.

The results of the first week of coronavirus testing

Just under 60,000 appointments were made for people to take a coronavirus test since last Monday. Of those, 50,000 tests were already done, with the remaining 10,000 due to take place today. Only 2% of the tests came back positive. Interestingly, at least 40% of those who called the testing phone line were not people with symptoms: many seem to have been people with questions about coronavirus and its implications, for example for summer holidays or seeing family members.

Customers in supermarkets no longer respect coronavirus measures

It’s been three months since the coronavirus outbreak began in the Netherlands. And while for most of that time period, people respected coronavirus measures, it now seems that some people are starting to slack off. Such is the case in supermarkets, where staff report that customers are no longer respecting coronavirus measures. The trade union FNV conducted a questionnaire on 800 supermarket employees. More than 90% of those surveyed report that customers no longer respect the necessary 1.5-metre distance, as well as no longer taking a shopping cart or trolley with them when entering.

Wild swimming during a summer at home

The Netherlands is due a hot summer this year, and with many people planning to stay in the country due to coronavirus, municipalities are searching for ways to help people to enjoy it safely. In Amsterdam, Jan-Bert Vroege, a D66 councillor, is investigating the possibilities of opening up swimming areas in the canals around the city. Wild swimming in the canals has the advantage of being cheap, and therefore accessible to everyone.

You can follow DutchReview on Facebook for more updates on coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Ad

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva