The latest coronavirus figures have been released by the RIVM. Today a further 18 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the Dutch total to 5,440.

There have also been 22 more hospitalisations, meaning that 11,307 coronavirus patients have been hospitalised in the Netherlands since the beginning of the crisis. Finally, 245 more people tested positively, bringing the total number of infections to 42,627.

The RIVM reports that the city of Sneek has experienced a rise in coronavirus patients, because there is a cluster of patients in the asylum centre, causing the number to rise.

As always, these numbers may not be fully accurate, as the RIVM admits itself: deaths and hospitalisations are not always reported on the day they occur, and many people with mild symptoms will not be tested (though this will change from June 1 onwards).

On Sundays, we like to link you up to some non-coronavirus articles that we’ve published throughout the week, because let’s be honest: we could all do with a momentary break from all of this. This week, dive into the world of Surinamese food, check out our guesses for the future of tourism in Amsterdam, and enjoy our beautiful tulip photostory.

What is Surinamese food?

Answer: delicious. Surinamese food is a major part of the Netherlands’ culinary heritage (hello, colonialism). The cuisine is influenced by Asian, African, and European styles, making for a unique blend of flavours, which is probably why it has become so popular here in the Netherlands. In this article, we also run you through a couple of our favourite recipes.

Where does Amsterdam go from here?

The Dutch capital is usually flooded with tourists, but this year, of course, that’s not the case: and a lot of locals are loving it. They’re feeling like their city is finally theirs again, which begs the question: what direction should tourism to Amsterdam take in the future? And is it vital for the economy or not?

Ad

It’s tulip time!

We’re coming to the end of the tulip season in the Netherlands now, so we wanted to give one final shout out to this beautiful Dutch obsession. While visiting the tulip fields is not permitted this year, we invite you to traverse them virtually with this incredible photostory.

You can follow DutchReview on Facebook for more updates about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva