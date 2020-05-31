The RIVM has released the latest numbers for Sunday, May 31. Over the weekend, the total Dutch number of confirmed coronavirus infections has climbed to 46,442, with 131 positives tests reported yesterday, and a further 185 today.

To date, coronavirus in the Netherlands has officially claimed the lives of 5,956 people, with 25 reported over the past 48 hours. In the same time period, 13 people have been admitted to the hospital.

Trains between Amsterdam and Zandvoort have become so busy that people cannot keep their 1.5 metre distance. Dutchies are flocking to the beach in droves, but NS is asking people to find an alternative activity or transport.

The NS warns that the train is only intended for people who have to work or provide informal care, a.k.a necessary travel. Going to the beach is not included in this. From tomorrow, all travellers on the train must wear a mask.

Belgium surprises and angers the Netherlands by reopening borders

The Netherlands has been caught by the surprise decision of Belgium to almost completely reopen their borders. Belgians are now permitted to cross borders for tasks as little as shopping. But the mayors of Zeeland fear crowds of Belgians coming to their province and are deploying additional BOAs and police officers in response.

“We would have liked to prepare for the opening. That the Belgians suddenly do this Pentecost weekend is very clumsy,” says Jan Lonink, mayor of Terneuzen. “We would have liked to prepare better. Moreover, we were not aware of this decision at all.”

The Belgian border was previously only open for family visits, but the latest decision marks a return to the open borders that make up the Schengen zone.

Four minutes of bell ringing at noon today commemorated the victims of coronavirus. The bells rang in Amsterdam churches throughout the city. The churches also ring in support of the next step in the coronavirus restriction period which begins on Monday, and in hope that the numbers can continue to decrease.