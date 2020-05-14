The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands.

According to the new numbers, there are now 270 more cases in the Netherlands, reaching a total of 43,481 cases.

When it comes to the severity of the cases, a further 27 patients have ended up in the hospital to receive treatment for the coronavirus.

Lastly and unfortunately, 28 more people have died since the last count, bringing the total of deaths to 5,590.

How Europe plans to reopen borders for tourism this summer

The European Commission is working on a plan for European countries to reopen their borders this summer. The hope is that some tourism will be able to take place. They are doing this by allowing countries to reopen to other countries with a similar risk profile.

Countries must reopen to all countries with a similar risk profile, and cannot work on individual agreements with each other, as France and Great Britain seem to have been doing.

In first days of school, 55,000 children stayed at home

The Netherlands is currently undergoing a transition period in which the coronavirus measures are being eased, such as gradually opening up schools. However, according to a recent poll, in 90% of schools in the Netherlands, children remained home out of concerns over the coronavirus. And in many cases, teachers remained at home as well.

The end of growth and the emphasis on going green: how coronavirus may change the future of Schiphol

In the coming years, growth of the Schiphol airport will be limited, partly due to the coronavirus crisis, but the aim is also to make it more environmentally friendly and to focus on pre-existing issues. The cabinet will confirm the decision this Friday.

Read more about how coronavirus has affected the airport and how Schiphol plans to go greener here.

Mark Rutte asks for solidarity for the airline industry

The airline industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus, given the closure of borders and of general travel. Although Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that refunds would not be possible, the EU Commission says otherwise.

Nonetheless, Rutte asks for solidarity with the airline industry, advising people to sticking to the voucher option instead of refunding. Nevertheless, for obvious reasons refunds should still be permissible.

If your KLM flight is cancelled, you can now get your money back

If you were worried about losing money over cancelled flights, here’s some potential good news for you. KLM customers with flights cancelled in the near future will have the opportunity to get a refund. The airline is responding to European Commission policy as well as customer dissatisfaction.

