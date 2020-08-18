The coronavirus update for this week has been released by the RIVM. 4013 new cases have been reported, slightly less than last week.

In comparison to last week’s 4036 positive cases, this week’s figures will come as a relief to anyone who was worried about another big rise (which is what we’ve seen over the past weeks). The RIVM reports that 16 people have died from coronavirus this week, which is 7 more than the week before.

Most people who have tested positive for coronavirus haven’t ended up in hospital: this week 50 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital, 12 more than the week before.

Last week, we saw a jump in the percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive. This week that figure has remained more or less the same, at 3.5%. The GGD has been able to test 102,000 people for coronavirus this week, 3500 more than the week before. The reproduction number remains above 1.

The press conference this evening is expected to clarify whether any additional national measures will be introduced. Regional measures are most likely, with Mayor Halsema of Amsterdam and Mayor Aboutaleb of Rotterdam due to announce specific measures for these cities tonight.

You can follow DutchReview on Facebook for more updates on coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva