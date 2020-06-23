The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, June 23.

The newest count reveals an additional 70 cases in the Netherlands. Ever since the outbreak began in February, there’s been a total of 49,722 cases reported throughout the country.

Severe cases of coronavirus lead to three people ending up in the hospital where they are now receiving medical care.

Unfortunately, the virus continues to cause casualties, with five people passing away. The virus has claimed the lives of 6,095 people since the start of the outbreak.

Healthcare workers get applause — but no allowances this year

Healthcare workers are on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis and their hard work has earned them praise and applause. However, some of them will not be receiving allowances.

Normally, healthcare workers who work part-time are entitled to healthcare and rent benefits due to their low pay. Because they’ve been putting in overtime work, some of them may no longer qualify.

Healthcare personnel have expressed their anger and indignation over this, some even considering quitting their jobs. Parliament will debate today a potential solution to their predicament.

Second wave of coronavirus not likely if measures are respected

The first wave of coronavirus in the Netherlands has passed, reports NOS. There are, however, concerns of a second wave emerging.

Frits Rosendaal, who is the head of clinical epidemiology at the Leiden University Medical Centre, considers the fears justified. However, he stated that if the measures continue to be respected, a second wave is not likely.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva