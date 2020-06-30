The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, June 30.

Since the last count, three people have been hospitalized and six have died.

A total of 6,113 people have passed away from the virus in the Netherlands since the pandemic began.

After almost a month of testing being available to anyone with symptoms, a further 57 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases to 50,273.

From July 1, RIVM will switch to weekly reporting of coronavirus-related deaths, infections, and hospitalisations.

How will the Dutch greet each other after corona?

On Wednesday the current coronavirus measures will be loosened. Does this mean we can embrace our old greeting habits again? One of the main measures to fight the coronavirus is the famous 1.5 meter distance. This includes no touching, no shaking hands and definitely no three kisses! While alternatives such as the elbow shake, an awkward wave, or a foot bump were introduced, none have been taken up with much enthusiasm by the Dutch population.

How coronavirus has changed Dutch attitudes to government and society

The quarterly report by the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) on Dutch attitudes to society, politics and the economy has been released: and coronavirus has had a massive impact on all three. You might expect that after the chaotic, unprecedented few months we’ve had in the Netherlands, that Dutch people would be feeling a bit distrustful of the world around them. In fact, the opposite is true: as the corona crisis winds down (hopefully for good) Dutch people are feeling far more positive about society and politics than they did before.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva