The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, June 12.

The newest count reveals an additional 210 cases of coronavirus in the country. Ever since the outbreak began in February, a total of 48,461 cases were reported.

Severe cases of coronavirus lead to five people ending up in the hospital, where they are attentively receiving medical care.

Unfortunately, the virus continues to cause casualties. Nine more people have passed away since the last count, and in the last four months, a total of 6,053 people have died.

The Dutch could face a surge in coronavirus cases — because they don’t follow the rules

The Dutch approach to the coronavirus crisis has been more relaxed than other countries. While initially it seemed to have paid off, as the reproduction rate (R) of the virus went under one, people have become more reckless when it comes to the rules.

As people are no longer sticking to the rules, the risk of the reproduction rate of the virus to increase has become a real threat. Especially with the summer and good weather, people are more likely to go out, and with the reopening of terraces, contact between people has also increased. Time will tell if we will see a surge of cases later this summer.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva