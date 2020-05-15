The daily numbers are in, and it seems that the Netherlands is continuing its downward trend when it comes to the number of people who die or are hospitalised as a result of the coronavirus each day.

Today, 53 people died, bringing the Dutch total to 5,643. Hospitalisations were even lower, with 35 people being hospitalised today. For the last week, these numbers have hovered more or less around the same figure, between 20 and 60 of each every day.

As for the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, the number is 200 today, bringing us just a little closer to the grim milestone of 45,000 infected people in the Netherlands.

Now, on to the coronavirus news stories of the day.

“Find a sex buddy”: RIVM gives single people advice on dealing with the coronavirus crisis

Previously, dating and having casual sex were understandably discouraged by the RIVM: people had to stay 1.5m from each other, which does make physical contact somewhat difficult.

But the RIVM has finally created guidelines for single people during the coronavirus crisis, and the touch-starved among us are celebrating. Amongst other things, the RIVM advises single people to have one person that they cuddle with or have sex with, rather than multiple people, to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Dutch coronavirus medicine could be used on some patients within six months

International interest in a Dutch medicine for coronavirus is growing, based on antibodies. The medicine is being developed by Utrecht University and ErasmusMC.

The antibody in question was left over from research on the SARS and MERS viruses, which are also coronaviruses

Sex workers believe that it’s possible to continue working while adhering to coronavirus restrictions

Although sex workers can’t return to their normal work routines till September 1, they argue that there are ways in which they could work around the regulations, which would allow them to start working now, through the following: 1.5 meters distance, a mask, gloves and a glory hole through plexiglass.

But better safe than sorry. Many other professions are still closed for a reason, and safety is really the priority for the time being.

