As demand for coronavirus tests increase, 86 people have returned positive readings in the past day in the Netherlands.

The latest statistics from RIVM show that the Netherlands now has confirmed 46,773 cases. In the past day, 10 people have died from the virus, while 9 people have been hospitalised.

The cabinet is expected to announce tonight that a summer holiday may just be a possibility, with travel advice for most European countries relaxed from June 15 onwards.

It’s a trend that most other European countries are following. However, it remains unclear how the Netherlands will apply this to the United Kingdom. It’s also speculated that if a country does not allow Dutch tourists, the Netherlands will probably not relax travel restrictions in that country. READ MORE.

The elderly have been some of the most affected by social distancing rules meant to protect them, but severely impacting their happiness. The 82-year-old Cees de Leeuw penned a letter to the King — and managed to get a response. READ MORE.

Coronavirus testing appointments skyrocket on second-day

The number of appointments made on the special corona line almost doubled in comparison to the first day. On Monday, 5,478 appointments were scheduled, while 10, 364 were made yesterday before 8:00pm.

It comes as testing opened to the general public from June 1. Previously, testing was only available to certain community members, such as healthcare of educational staff. Now, anyone in the Netherlands can call the special 0800-1202 number to request a test.

Ad

Netherlands nowhere close to herd immunity

Only 5.5% of Dutch blood donors have been found to have antibodies against coronavirus. A study of 7000 volunteers was conducted by Sanquin blood bank. The same study was conducted in early April, when the results were just 3%.