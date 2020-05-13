The Dutch infection count is continuing to fall, according to the latest figures from RIVM. In the past 24-hours a further 227 people have tested positive to the virus as the Netherlands continues its ascent towards 45,000.

In the same time period, a further 52 people have died. To date, coronavirus is confirmed to have claimed the lives of a total 5,562 people.

Meanwhile, 52 people were admitted to hospital from the virus in the past day.

Here’s what to expect if you go to a restaurant in the Netherlands after June 1

Hotels, restaurants and cafes are set to open up after June 1. But of course, coronavirus is still widespread across the country and there will be conditions attached. Here are a few: entry into a restaurant will only be permitted if you have a reservation. Additionally, before entering you’ll be asked some questions to detect whether you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Consumers with cancelled travel plans must be able to choose a refund, European Commission says

The coronavirus crisis has had a huge impact on the tourism sector in Europe, and across the world. The question the European Commission is dealing with now is whether to support the tourism industry, or the rights of consumers. For obvious reasons, giving customers a voucher for a future trip is much better for tourism industries financially. However, legally, customers must be given a choice between a voucher and a full refund.

Coronavirus has slammed the economy: will consumers pay the price?

A gradual loosening of the coronavirus measures was announced last week. With strict limitations placed on businesses, the economy is anything but returning to “normal.” Consumers may have to bear the brunt of some of these restrictions once things begin to open up.

Luckily, public transport also shouldn’t be raising their prices (we can only assume it’s because it’s crazy expensive already.) Furthermore, museums or amusement parks are not expected to start charging more for tickets even if they make losses.

Coronavirus crisis has caused an increase in psychological complaints, study shows

There has been an increase in the number of complaints from patients with a serious psychiatric problem during the coronavirus crisis in the Netherlands. This is due to several factors. First of all, many patients have not been able to access face to face help from a care provider for several months. Accordingly, it’s no surprise that 38% feel that there is not enough help available to them.

40% of patients are experiencing more psychological complaints than usual, but for some people, the coronavirus crisis has actually been good for their mental health. This is largely down to the removal of some stress factors, such as more rest, less social pressure, and less stress to get work done.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva