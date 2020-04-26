The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, and it seems to be good news.

As of now, there are 37,845 confirmed cases, 655 more than yesterday. The number of hospitalizations has reached 10456, an increase of 75 from the last count. There have also been 66 more deaths since yesterday, reaching a total of 4475 deaths.

Although these numbers are encouraging, and do seem to show that the regulations are working, it is also Sunday. Fewer deaths and hospitalisations are reported to the RIVM on these days by hospitals. They are added to the total throughout the week, with Tuesday bringing the previous week up to date completely.

How many people are in ICUs at the moment?

Some good news: the number of people in intensive care related to coronavirus has fallen for the fourteenth day in a row, as of yesterday. The decrease was smaller than usual yesterday, but that doesn’t mean that the general decline is stagnating. According to Ernst Kuipers of the Landelijk Netwerk Acute Zorg, people are released at a slower rate on the weekend from intensive care units.

Today 959 patients related to the #coronavirus are on the intensive care. This is 4 less than yesterday and the fourteenth consecutive day with a decrease of occupied IC beds. #coronavirusNL #coronaNederland pic.twitter.com/rE20vZgVLI — TAG (@itsTAGofficial) April 25, 2020

Coronavirus found in two mink farms in the Netherlands

It had already been proven that ferrets could catch coronavirus from humans, so it’s not really surprising that minks can too. Coronavirus has been discovered on two mink farms in Gemert-Bakel and Laarbeek, according to the RIVM. As employees at the mink farm had symptoms of coronavirus, it’s likely that they passed it onto the animals, but that is not yet proven. As of yet, there are no indications that farm animals can spread coronavirus to humans, the RIVM says.

