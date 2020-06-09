The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus numbers in the Netherlands for today, June 9.

The newest count reveals 164 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, just over a week since widespread testing became available. Since the outbreak began, there have been 47,903 total cases in the Netherlands.

Severe cases of coronavirus lead to 6 people ending up in the hospital.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus has also caused the deaths of 15 people since last count. 6,031 people have passed away since the start of the outbreak.

Halsema calls for inquiry over Amsterdam protest

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has called for an independent investigation into the anti-racism protest on the Dam last week. The Dam Square protest was widely criticised because protestors were not able to keep 1.5m from each other, particularly towards the centre of the crowd. Halsema wants an independent investigation into how many people were there and the protest’s potential for spreading coronavirus.

Coronavirus testing after a holiday

With summer around the corner, holidays are on everyone’s minds. The CNV trade union is proposing that all people going abroad on holiday must take a coronavirus test before returning to work. The reasoning of the union is to prevent a potential second wave of coronavirus infections from people going on holidays abroad.

