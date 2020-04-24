The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands.

As of now, there are 36,535 confirmed cases, 806 more than yesterday. The number of hospitalisations has reached 10,281 an increase of 123 from the last count. There have also been 112 more deaths since yesterday, reaching a total of 4289 deaths.

How are things looking in the ICUs?

The number of beds occupied by coronavirus patients in intensive care units is one of the best ways of monitoring the progress of the virus. Things are continuing to improve in that regard, as the number of patients in ICU beds associated with coronavirus has dropped for the 12th day in the row as of yesterday.

Today 1008 patients related to the #coronavirus are on the intensive care. This is 42 less than yesterday and the twelfth consecutive day with a decrease of occupied IC beds. #coronavirusNL #coronaNederland pic.twitter.com/156up229Yz — TAG (@itsTAGofficial) April 23, 2020

Taking public transport while social distancing

Public transport organisations are working together with the Ministry for Infrastructure to build an app for seat reservations. If more regulations are relaxed, pressure on public transport will increase, which is problematic if you want to maintain a 1.5m distance from everyone. Only 25% of seats can be filled if this distance is to be maintained.

Eurovision Rotterdam 2021?

Coronavirus has caused many major events to be cancelled, including Eurovision 2020, which was to be hosted by Rotterdam. But, there could be light at the end of the tunnel: Rotterdam City Council has put money towards hosting it in the city next year, and giving healthcare workers free tickets.

New coronavirus patients in the north of the Netherlands will head straight to Groningen

Three hospitals in the north of the Netherlands will return to regular care, with new coronavirus patients to be directed to UMCG or Martini Hospital in Groningen. This will allow hospitals to resume regular care for patients, as 70% of regular treatments were postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Ad

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more coronavirus updates in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva