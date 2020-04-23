The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands.

As of now, there are 35,729 confirmed cases, 887 more than yesterday. The number of hospitalizations has reached 10,158 an increase of 137 from the last count. There have also been 123 more deaths since yesterday, reaching a total of 4,177 deaths.

How are things looking in the ICUs?

As we know by now, the number of beds occupied by coronavirus patients in intensive care units is one of the best ways of monitoring the progress of the virus. Things are continuing to improve in that regard, as the number of patients in ICU beds associated with coronavirus has dropped for the 11th day in the row as of yesterday.

Today 1050 patients related to the #coronavirus are on the intensive care. This is 37 less than yesterday and the eleventh consecutive day with a decrease of occupied IC beds.

Air France-KLM CEO to get bigger bonus if he secures financial aid for company

The KLM storm rages on, after it was revealed that Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith’s bonus will be increased if he brings in financial support for the company. Like all of the aviation industry, the company has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis: but people are pretty angry about a portion of the suggested 10 billion euros heading straight for one man’s pockets.

Primary schools could reopen fully by 1 June

If all goes well with the partial reopening of primary schools after the May vacation, the cabinet has recommended that they fully reopen on 1 June. This would mean that all children under 12 would get between four and six weeks of regular school before the summer holidays begin.

Cafes and restaurants not likely to reopen soon says Rutte

Yesterday in the weekly debate about coronavirus in the House of Representatives, Rutte said he didn’t foresee the catering industry being able to reopen any time soon. He said he was already worried about the restrictions lifted on Tuesday, and that he wanted to make sure the healthcare system could cope.

What will cinemas look like in a 1.5m society?

Like cafes, cinemas can’t reopen yet. But they already have a plan for how they could do it, and it involves allowing only a quarter of the seats in each theatre to be filled. Furthermore, tickets might become more expensive, and cinema-goers will be advised not to arrive early, to avoid crowding in the foyer.

Coronavirus was probably in the Netherlands long before we initially thought

Based on an RIVM model, it seems that coronavirus was present in the Netherlands from at least mid-February onwards, although the first case was only reported on 27 February. Individuals who were tested later than this said that they had symptoms in early February already.

Feature Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels