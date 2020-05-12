Since yesterday, there are 54 more deaths in the Netherlands due to the novel coronavirus, more than 3 times as many compared to yesterday. On Tuesdays, however, the numbers are always higher compared to other days of the week due to a delayed count.

Overall, 5,456 deaths have been reported in total. There are also 196 new coronavirus cases here in the Netherlands (bringing the total to 42,984). Hospital admissions are more or less the same compared to yesterday— 35 new admissions (the total is now 11,378) compared to 36.

Although the numbers change slightly from day to day, so far it seems as if the peak that happened between March and April has subsided for now. Here’s hoping it continues.

Amsterdam company develops coronavirus test that can give result in under a minute

A young Amsterdam company, Spektrax, is working on developing a coronavirus test that can give a result within a minute. The makers of the test are aiming for 100% accuracy, and say that so far their results have been promising in that regard.

The test is the brainchild of Spektrax founders Eva Rennen and Johan Pieter Verwey. They hope to have a reliable test within a couple of weeks, and to go into production within months.

Dutch police experience increased violence during the coronavirus crisis

Police have experienced more violence from members of the public than usual during the coronavirus crisis.

At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis back in March, police actually noticed a drop in the amount of violence that they faced in comparison to February, before the whole crisis began. But in April, this has increased again, well beyond normal levels.

This may be due to the fines they have been giving out to people who are not obeying social distancing rules.

Dutch swimming pools trump up the bleach levels

As of yesterday, pools have once again opened their doors for eager swimmers. But of course, coronavirus is still widespread and special precautionary measures must still be taken.

It is still unclear what exactly the role of water is in disseminating the virus (maybe they should have waited to open pools). Consequently the swimming pool industry advises pools to increase the amount of chlorine they use to keep the water clean. Normally, pools are meant to have between 0.5 to 1.5 milligrams of chlorine. Normally, a pool will have around 0.8mg. The new recommended amount is 1.4mg, pushing it close to the limit but not exceeding it.

