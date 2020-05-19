The latest numbers on coronavirus in the Netherlands are out.

As of today, a further 21 people have died in the Netherlands, maintaining the current trend of between 15 and 40 people dying each day.

108 more people have tested positive for the virus today, and 34 people have been admitted to hospital because of coronavirus. These numbers all indicate that the current social distancing rules are working.

Catering industry to reopen at midday on 1 June

The catering industry will open at 12:00 on 1 June. There won’t be any exceptions for beach clubs, despite pleas from 70 of them in The Hague. It’s not yet clear if the beach clubs will go ahead and break the rules and reopen tomorrow, as they have threatened. There will be a press conference tonight from Rutte and De Jonge.

Dutch marble racers get famous

And to close, here’s a bit of light news: two Dutch marble racers have gained international fame after being featured on John Oliver’s show, “Last night with John Oliver”. Instead of contact sports in these coronavirus times, marble racing is the way to go.

You can follow DutchReview on Facebook for more coronavirus updates in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva