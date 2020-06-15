The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, June 15.

The newest count reveals an additional 165 cases of coronavirus in the country. Ever since the outbreak began back in February, there’s been a total of 48,948 cases.

Severe cases of the coronavirus are still occurring, leading to 3 people ending up in the hospital, where they are now receiving care.

Unfortunately, the virus continues to cause casualties. 6 more people have died, with a total of 6,065 people passing away from the virus.

Bars and restaurants struggle to maintain social distancing; fines handed out over the weekend

With summer around the corner, people are starting to naturally feel more relaxed. However, breaking social distancing measures should be avoided as much as possible.

That was not the case in restaurants and terraces over the weekend, where large crowds of people made it impossible to respect social distancing measures. Fines were handed over for disrespecting the rules.

The horeca industry has taken a hard-hit by the virus, and there are pressures for easing the restrictions even more, as many restaurants and cafes are risking bankruptcy.

Ad

Vacation time: Dutchies can now holiday in 16 European countries

Speaking of summer, the Dutch government has relaxed traveling restrictions to 16 European countries, for all prospective Dutchies who want to go on holiday abroad.

Those countries are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, France, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Nevertheless, the government warns that the situation can change at any time, so expect uncertainty when it comes to your travel plans.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news about the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva