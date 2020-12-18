A Dutch man had to be dragged out of a supermarket in Den Helder for refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave the store. After deciding to sit down on the floor in protest, a security guard had to drag the man out by his legs.

The incident occured in the Vomar supermarket branch and was recorded by bystanders in the shop. In the video, the man can be seen lying flat on his back as a security man drags him out of the entrance to the store.

The man can be heard shouting “I just want my groceries!” One supermarket employee has to eventually help the security guard to drag the man out the door.

Aggressive

A spokesperson for FBS Security has told the NOS that the events as seen in the video do not tell the complete story. “The customer was asked if he wanted to put on a face mask, but he refused. Then he became aggressive. When the security guard spoke to him about this, he was spat in his face.”

The spokesperson said that the action was necessary given that the safety of other people in the store was being put at risk.

A fine

The security company claims that the security guard called the police to the supermarket once things got out of hand. However, a spokesperson for the police was unable to confirm to the NOS whether police were dispatched to the store.

As a result, it is also unknown whether or not the man was fined for not abiding by coronavirus measures. As of December 1, it is required that people in the Netherlands wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Controversial

Following the release of the video on social media, the response from the public has been a mixed bag. According to the spokesperson for FBS Security, the guard has received a lot of hate for his actions in the store.

“Such a load of misery has come over him. He has been threatened several times. Again, what you see does not deserve a beauty prize, but at some point you have to intervene.”

In a statement, the Vomar supermarket condemned the security guards actions, saying they were inappropriate and that measures will be taken against the guard.

At the same time, the statement acknowledged that the customer had “misbehaved.”

Shocked by reactions

The security firm stands by the security guards decision to drag the man from the store, saying “it’s not nice what you see, but the situation got so out of hand that the security guard had to intervene.”

The guard himself is said to be shocked by the reactions of the public to his actions and is considering taking action against the man.

What do you think of the security guard’s actions? Do you think they were justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: De Kapitein/Youtube.

