All GGD test locations and vaccination centres will be closed this morning until at least 12 PM.

Yesterday, the KNMI declared a code red weather warning for the Netherlands. Due to rainfall, conditions on Dutch roads and footpaths are expected to be too slippery for people to commute to the centres.

The GGDs made the decision to close test locations and vaccination centres directly after the KNMI announced the weather warning last night. “If you have an appointment for a test or vaccination on Monday morning, do not come to the location,” a spokesperson announced.

Thousands to be rescheduled

The brief closure this morning will affect thousands of people across the Netherlands. According to the GGD, they expect that more than 10,000 appointments will need to be rescheduled.

“We take about 25,000 to 30,000 corona tests every day and vaccinate about 25,000 people every day. At least half of all those appointments will fall through”, a spokesperson tells RTL Nieuws.

To reopen per region

The GGD has said that those with an appointment later today should keep an eye on their website for more up-to-date information. Each region will determine for itself when it should reopen after noon today.

According to the KNMI, it could take until the afternoon before weather conditions are safe again.

Ad

Do you think test locations and vaccination centres should be closed? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Abuzer Van Leeuwen/Supplied