From 1 June facemasks will be mandatory in public transport. Of course, that’s a pretty sensible rule, but people have been wondering where they are supposed to find facemasks to wear.

Now, we have an answer. Stores like Kruidvat, Etos and Hema will be stocking non-surgical facemasks from next week, in preparation for 1 June, when anyone travelling by bus, tram or train will need one.

No information about pricing yet

They each have different policies on how many masks you can buy, as well as what types they will be stocking. Universally, though, none of the stores have revealed the price they will be selling the masks at, though Het Parool reports that Kruidvat spokesperson José Mes says, “you can count on [Kruidvat] to price them as attractively as possible.”

Some stores will have limits on how many face masks you can buy

In Kruidvat, customers will be able to buy one box of facemasks at a time. A box contains 20 disposable masks. At Etos, the number of boxes you can buy is 3, and at HEMA, they’re just going to see how it goes before introducing a limit.

Washable masks to follow at Kruidvat

Kruidvat is beginning by selling disposable masks, but hopes to have washable cotton ones in stock later on in May. Bol.com will also start selling face masks from now on, following its temporary ban on the practice until this point.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva