The RIVM has published the first weekly update for coronavirus numbers in the Netherlands for today, July 7.

This is the first update since daily updates stopped on July 1.

The newest count reveals an additional 432 cases detected over the last week. In total, since the outbreak began in February, there’s been 50,694 cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Severe cases of coronavirus have lead to nine people being hospitalised.

Unfortunately, the virus continues to cause casualties. 19 more people have died since last week, and the virus has claimed the lives of 6,132 people throughout the country.

Coronavirus crisis impacts dating and sex life, singles most affected

In general, there’s been less physical dating between people, which is in all honesty understandable. Porn consumption and masturbation has gone up among youngsters. People have also done fewer STD tests, out of concerns of getting infected at hospitals with coronavirus and because of the fear that hospital staff is already busy with treating corona patients.

Corona spitter wanted by police in Amsterdam

A man is being wanted by the police in Amsterdam, after he spat on an Albert Heijn employee back in April. The police have released camera footage of the man, and are asking for any potential leads that might lead to his arrest.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva