Multiple staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Zuyderland hospital in Geleen and Heerlen, Limburg. So far, 20 staff members have become infected, including three surgeons.

The source of the outbreaks is still unknown but it has lead to the testing of 180 personnel from the hospital’s operating theatre department. Of those who were tested, 20 members of staff were found to have coronavirus.

“[The staff] were all tested by the GGD Zuid-Limburg after the first sickness report. A source and contact investigation was also carried out,” said chairman of the hospital’s board, David Jongen, to 1Limburg. Those who were infected were sent home from work.

Surgeon in ICU

One of the hospital’s surgeons is currently a patient in his own ICU. However, Jongen has emphasised that there is no indication that the virus was spread from staff to patients. Patients also won’t have to worry about significant delays.

“All emergency care continues as usual. Everything that is needed continues. But of course it is extremely annoying for the patients who are waiting for surgery.”

Not as bad as April

He has also pointed out that while there are currently two operating rooms that have had to be closed due to the outbreak, 17 are still functioning.

The hospital has dealt with far worse situations, such as in April, during which only two operating rooms were functional and 17 were closed.

