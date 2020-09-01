Hundreds of people have volunteered to be part of the next trial phase of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine was developed in Leiden by Janssen Vaccines. It will be tested in Groningen, Utrecht and Leiden. This phase of the trial will test the vaccine on 135 volunteers. In Groningen, the tests will be done by a company called PRA Health Sciences, who have been inundated with far more volunteers than they need.

Each volunteer will be compensated with €4,700, a fee which is calculated based on the number of actions the volunteer has to take, and the length of the trial period. It is approved by the Central Committee on Human Research (CCMO).

PRA’s 45 volunteers will be based in Groningen, but there are already hundreds of applicants. “It is already clear that many people want to contribute to the development of a vaccine. There are now many hundreds of registrations,” says Ronald Koning, Vice-President of PRA.

The Leiden vaccine has already passed through two testing phases: once on monkeys, and this summer, in the previous phase of the trial, it was tested on more than a thousand Americans and Belgians.

Would you volunteer to test the coronavirus vaccine? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva