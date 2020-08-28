The Minister of Justice and Security, Ferdinand Grapperhaus, has found himself in hot water following the release of footage from his wedding last Saturday.

The Minister has spoken to the press regarding the footage, in which wedding guests are seen violating social distancing rules. The Minister has acknowledged that while he requested that people remain at a distance from one another, the 1.5 meter distance rule was not upheld.

Smile for the cameras

Grapperhaus was married in the town hall of Bloemendaal last Saturday. In his statement to the NOS Grapperhaus has emphasised that due to corona, the wedding was “celebrated in a small setting” and that the reception party had been cancelled.

However, it seems this wasn’t enough. His apology follows the release of images by SBS Shownieuws which show wedding guests huddling together for photos on the town hall steps.

This is the wedding of our minister of Justice #grapperhaus.

The Corona-rules are 6 people max and 6 feet distance. Huge fines for normal people. And only for the normal people. #Netherland. pic.twitter.com/0Z0Z85s0qr — Rob van der Mand – Comedian in Space (@RobvanderMand) August 27, 2020

State Secretary also in attendance

The footage is especially problematic, given that the State Secretary for Security and Justice, Ankie Broekers-Knol, was also in attendance. She has stated she also regrets that she could not uphold social distancing measures.

Grapperhaus is aware of the irony surrounding the situation “especially because as Minister for Justice and Security I continuously emphasise the importance of compliance.”

Will justice be served?

The footage has caused quite a stir amongst the general public but there is also the question of whether or not both Ministers will be held accountable in the same way that members of the public are. Grapperhaus has said that “if someone has broken a rule once, I have always said that the judge should check what is going on and whether a fine has been correctly imposed.”

Will the Minister himself will be fined? It’s up to the authorities, he says.

Would you want to see Minister Grapperhaus fined? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image: Image: cottonbro/Pexels and Yordan Simeonov/Wikimedia Commons

