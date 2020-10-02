The Dutch Lower House has struck a deal with inside parties on the coronavirus emergency law.

One major turning point is that the fine for breaking measures has been significantly reduced from €390 to €95. However, for the thousands of people already fined, the old amount still stands, reports RTL Nieuws.

In addition to the fine reduction, the maximum prison sentence for serious offenders has been halved, from one month to two weeks.

Another part of the deal will lift the national ban on visiting nursing homes.

Finally, while the cabinet initially wanted the law to be in place for six months, it will run for a maximum of three months with an option to extend it by one month. If the Dutch cabinet wants an additional measure, this also must be discussed and ratified by the Lower House before it can be actioned.

Corona law

When the pandemic began to hit the Netherlands in early March, the government put into place an emergency regulation. However, emergency regulations are only intended for short-term events — like preventing a riot at a protest.

With coronavirus dragging on, the Dutch Lower House was tasked with creating a coronavirus emergency law. It was originally intended to come into play before July 1, but received considerable criticism.

Ad

Now that a deal on the law has been drafted after extensive deal-striking among the parties in the Lower House, it will be taken to a vote.

What do you think of the corona fines and enforcements? Let us know in the comments below.

Image: ©Oleksii Boiko/Canva.com