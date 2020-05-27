Sexting is at an all-time high in the Netherlands, presumably as single people try to find their RIVM-recommended sex buddy. Can’t be disobeying a direct order from the government, can we?

A survey by VPNGidsnl has shown that 44% of women are spending more time on sexting during the coronavirus crisis, and 50% or men are doing the same. Let’s all just take a moment of silence for the women suffering from that particular gender imbalance.

The sending of sexual pictures is actually what is on the rise, while sexting, in general, has remained pretty constant over the past weeks. According to the survey by VPNGidsnl, this is because sending sexual pictures is viewed as “the next best thing” when social distancing makes physical contact pretty impossible.

How has coronavirus affected sex in the Netherlands?

A couple of weeks ago, the RIVM recommended that single people find a cuddle buddy or a sex buddy to take comfort in during these hard times. This statement aroused (sorry, we had to) many different types of responses: primarily “Is there somewhere I can sign up for this?”.

For those lucky enough to be in lockdown with a partner, though, sex is on the rise. Most Dutchies with a partner are having longer, more frequent steamy sessions. Not for romantic reasons, though: because of “time and boredom”.

Most Dutchies are responsible when they sext

Most Dutchies are quite responsible sexters- and somehow, that doesn’t even feel surprising to us. More than half of Dutchies do not send pictures in which they are recognisable.

30% of the men who do send recognisable images say they do not worry about their privacy, because they trust the recipient of their messages. One in three women does send recognisable photos when they trust the recipient.

