The world is racing to find an effective coronavirus vaccine and treatment — but Dutch scientists say that we could have an available treatment within six months.

Frank Grosveld, a professor of cell biology at Erasmus University, said the impact of the drug could be enormous. He and several other scientists were among the first to discover antibodies against coronavirus in March.

“You can use it as a medicine if you are already infected and as a preventative for high-risk groups,” he told NPO Radio1.

What is the treatment, and when will it arrive?

After the discovery just before the Dutch lockdown, scientists had to wait for animal testing. Now, Grosveld says the amount of progress made means “the drug will be there in five, six months.”

“This antibody responds to SARS1, it also works for the current coronavirus, which is also known as SARS2. If there is a SARS3, it is likely to respond well to it,” he explained. Grosveld made the discovery of the antibodies with fellow scientists Berend Jan Bos (Utrecht University) and Bart Haagmans.

An American pharmacy company will develop the drug for release. But, the identification of the company is so far a well-kept secret. Grosveld said he received huge subsidies from the cabinet for the research.

