After a period of decline in the number of cases of coronavirus throughout the Netherlands, this decline has now stopped. There has been a slight increase in cases, especially in South Holland.

Since tests have become widespread on June 1, the number of cases decreased from more than 1,200 cases a week to 400 cases two weeks ago. Now, the number of new weekly cases has increased to over 500, reports NOS.

More people have been getting tested this past week, which is a possible explanation for the slight increase in number of cases. At the national level, the percentage of people who tested positive is at 0.6%. This is much lower than it was in June; back then the percentage was at 2.1%.

Most of the newest infections over the past two weeks were in South Holland. 392 people were tested positive (11 out of 100,000). At the opposite end of the scale comes Drenthe, with only 5 people tested positive in the same time period (1 out of 100,000).

ICU numbers

There are currently 80 people in ICUs due to the coronavirus. A week ago, there were 100 people in ICUs. Outside of intensive care, there are 94 coronavirus patients, an increase from the 69 patients counted last Friday.

People are slowly but surely returning back to their normal lives. People travel more within the Netherlands, use public transport, as well as going out for meals and shopping.

Visits to the workplace have decreased, and are 30% lower than normal. This can also be partly explained by summer holidays being around the corner.

Ad

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva