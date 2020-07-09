Local health departments will use the app to find out who coronavirus patients have been in contact with. Early detection of potential infections is important so that people can self-isolate, and reduce the risk of further transmission.

“We must do everything we can to prevent a second corona wave. We are the dyke that can stop that second wave. The app can play an important role in this,” Dutch Minister for Health Hugo de Jong said in a statement.

Is the government watching?

Put away your tin foil hats (and someone please tell those people who set 5G towers on fire). While the app is communicating constantly, users of the app and the government do not see names or identifying information — in fact, you’re reduced to a string of numbers representing your movements.

If someone tests positive, they can choose to send their information to a central server, which is then sent to everyone who has the app installed. If someone has been in contact with the person confirmed to have been infected, they will receive a warning message.

If you’re at risk of infection, you will receive a notification. You’ll be able to request a corona test, and you can report yourself that you have coronavirus.

What about privacy?

Personal privacy has been highly criticised in other countries that have rolled out coronavirus tracing apps. In the Netherlands, When CoronaMelder is installed, it states that your name, location data and other personal information is not stored. You’ll be asked if you want to switch on Bluetooth, and if so, Apple or Google’s COVID 19 exposure technology will activate. The app will run in the background from then on.

However, people remain suspicious of the privacy features, which will undoubtedly come under further scrutiny on widespread release.