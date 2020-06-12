The reproduction rate, which indicates how many people an infected person transmits the virus to, is on the rise.

The Netherlands took a comparably relaxed approach to lockdown: stores remained open, residents could exercise freely, in accordance with a set of social distancing rules. Now, as those rules begin to lift, the Dutch could be becoming all too comfortable.

But the lifting of the intelligent lockdown is not synonymous with the extinction of coronavirus. As people in the Netherlands make their way back into leisure shopping, restaurant-eating, and socialising, COVID-19 is growing — again.

The reproduction rate (R) at the start of the virus outbreak in March was around two, while the number of infections doubled every four days. During the lockdown, the R reduced to less than one. As the lockdown lifts, the reproduction rate is beginning to climb again.

Why is the R rising?

“People don’t stick to the basic rules,” explains RIVM’s Jacco Wallinga to Trouw. “I hope that we can get the R back under the source and contact research of the GGDs. If not, I will see the number of infections and hospital admissions increase again this summer. ”