The past few months (or has it already been years?) were spent commuting from my bed to my couch — interrupted by frequent kitchen delays. Work, leisure, fun and pleasure all merged into one big blob that I like to call ‘my quarantime’ (quite original, right?)

Guaranteed, we probably had it easier than our direct neighbours Germany, Belgium & Denmark, who were pretty much house hostages. Regardless, life without bars, restaurants, parks, and museums was no cakewalk for the festival-loving, sun-relishing Dutchies.

Thankfully, June 1 marked the end of that long hibernation.

After six weeks of an intelligent lockdown, the Netherlands woke up. Since May 11, the economy has been gradually reopening. But while a cobbled street lined with friet takeaways and tall-blonde mensen drinking their beers is a typical scene from your Dutch guide book, it won’t be quite the same. As the country continues to ease all lockdown measures, we prepare to live the new normal.