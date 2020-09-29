The measures announced in a press conference last night were not entirely supported by the Outbreak Management Team (OMT). Instead, the majority of the OMT wanted stricter measures implemented on a national scale.

That’s what Andreas Voss, professor of infection prevention and member of the OMT, told NOS. The cabinet chose to continue to distinguish between different regions, while also implementing some new national measures.

“For the sake of clarity of the citizen, I would have appreciated it if everyone supported one policy,” Voss said on Nieuwsuur.

A rule for widespread mandatory face-masks was notably missing from the latest measures announced last night, although the three biggest cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague recommend wearing face masks in shops. OMT members were reportedly divided over the advice.

“I think you should have done that nationally and not only in the big cities,” said Voss. “Besides: which big cities? Nijmegen is not mentioned. There are also many infections there.”

Fauci steps in

Meanwhile, the prominent American doctor and director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, has commented on the Dutch approach to face masks — with confusion over the lack thereof.

Fauci advised the director of RIVM, Jaap van Dissel, “to look at the rapidly increasing amount of data on the importance and effectiveness of masks.” Van Dissel has commented several times that non-medical face masks barely stop virus particles, giving the wearer a false sense of security.

“Regardless of the country, I would advise people to seriously consider wearing masks to prevent transmission,” Fauci said. “Enough information indicates that masks are very beneficial in preventing transmission and getting an infection.”

