The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has relaxed travel advice for sixteen European countries. Dutchies can now go on a foreign holiday.

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Rutte announced that the travel advice for several European countries would be lowered from code orange (avoid unnecessary travel) to code yellow (pay attention, safety risks). Today, June 15, that comes into effect.

The countries that Dutchies can now travel to are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, France, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic and Switzerland.

These countries were selected because their coronavirus situation is similar to that of the Netherlands, and because they have opened their borders to Dutch tourists. Further relaxations are expected to happen throughout the summer, if the situation remains stable.

The situation remains changeable, Minister Blok says

Travel advice to the UK, Sweden and Denmark is remaining code orange for now. That means that a holiday there this summer is not recommended.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Stef Blok, said he was delighted that a foreign holiday would be possible for Dutchies this summer, but warned travellers that the situation is still changeable. “The virus is still among us and the situation remains uncertain. Measures to prevent the spread of the virus continue to apply in all countries. Holidaymakers will have to deal with that.”

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels