The British University of Oxford is working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine has already been purchased by the Netherlands, and after human trials on 1100 people, appears to be safe so far.

The researchers stated that no serious side effects were discovered and the vaccine leads to the development of antibodies and T cells that tackle the coronavirus, reports NOS.

On the other hand, researchers say that it is still too early to say for certain that the vaccine, called AZD1222, provides adequate protection against coronavirus. Results show that 70% of test subjects developed fever or a headache, but that can be easily remedied with paracetamol, according to the researchers.

Based on current results, the researchers hope that the body which gets the vaccine “remembers” the coronavirus, to protect people for a longer time. “However, we need to do more research before we can conclude that the vaccine provides adequate protection, and how long that protection lasts,” one of the researchers said.

Together with three other European countries, the Netherlands has ordered 300 to 400 million vaccines which are co-produced by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. The hope is that by the end of the year we will know for sure how efficient the vaccine is.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva