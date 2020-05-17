The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for Sunday May 17. We’ve also decided to forego on the Saturday update, and if you missed it, here are those numbers too.

According to the new numbers, there are now 125 more cases in the Netherlands, reaching a total of 43,995 cases. When it comes to the severity of the cases, a further 15 patients have ended up in the hospital to receive treatment for the coronavirus. Lastly and unfortunately, 10 more people have died since the last count, bringing the total of deaths to 5680. And that’s it for the numbers on Sunday, there was no coronavirus update on Saturday – so here are those numbers:

Saturday’s coronavirus figures

Yesterday, deaths and hospitalisations remained low, with 27 and 45 new cases of each reported. The decrease in demand for ICU beds has fallen more sharply this week than before. There were only 346 people with coronavirus in ICUs yesterday, 32 less than the day before. According to Ernst Kuipers of the National Network Acute Care, “the number of covid beds has decreased by 36 percent in the past week, significantly faster than in the previous three weeks. This faster decrease is favorable for resuming other care. ”

The Netherlands rejects 5 million defective facemasks

The Netherlands has been importing face masks for the last few weeks, mostly for those in the healthcare sector. In total, it has brought 47.2 million face masks in, mostly from China. Over 5 million of these have turned out to be unusable, because of defects in the filter that should trap particles. A further 3.9 million face masks have also been rejected, but these could be used for other purposes, such as for the general public (and not the healthcare sector).

You can follow DutchReview on Facebook for more updates on coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Ad

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva