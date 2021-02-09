The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures for the period of February 3 to February 9. The number of new infections has dropped slightly, but strict restrictions will remain in place.

Despite the number of cases dropping, the Dutch government has announced that curfew will continue until March 2. This is over fear for the new variants of the virus which are far more contagious.

New number of infections

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 24,668 new infections the Netherlands. This is fewer than the previous week’s number of 28,628 new infections.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has also fallen slightly. This week 408 people passed away, compared to 418 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations are also down, along with the number of admissions to the ICU. The past week saw 1,096 new admissions to the nursing ward and 172 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,261 and 254, respectively.

In spite of the drop in infection numbers, the Dutch government remains concerned over the new variants of coronavirus, as a result, strict measures remain in place for the Netherlands.

Curfew extended

The Dutch cabinet has made the decision to extend the curfew for two weeks, but has suggested it could be ended before March 2 if the number of infections drops significantly. This was a decision made according to the advice of the Outbreak Management Team.

Vaccinations

Up to and including Sunday, February 7, 327,834 people in the Netherlands have received a first corona vaccination. In total 13,500 healthcare professionals have now received a second vaccination. Last week, the Netherlands also received 191,880 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine and 19,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Elfstedentocht may go ahead

The Dutch government is in favour of the Efstedentocht — a long distance ice skating competition — going ahead (weather permitting). The House of Representatives supports the competition taking place, as long as it can be carried out safely.

The government has suggested a number of potential measures that could allow for this. For example, audience members will not be able to attend the event. Along with this, due to issues with social distancing, amateurs will not be able to take part. If the event does go ahead, only professional skaters will be able to participate this year.

The Dutch cabinet will meet with the Eleven City Association before the particulars can be confirmed.

