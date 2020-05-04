The magic of a lockdown on Liberation Day means the perfect opportunity to catch up on some Dutch war flicks. Hideout from the virus outside and delve deep into the trials and tribulations experienced during the last major war.
We’ve done the legwork to find the top Dutch war movies that you can’t miss. They’re available on all major Dutch streaming platforms, and the majority of these are English or have English options, but there are a few chances to use your Dutch too. Here’s what you should be watching May 5!
5A Bridge Too Far
This is perhaps one of the most famous WWII movies to date. Released in 1977 and directed by Richard Attenborough, this movie features an all-star cast, including Sean Connery, Michael Caine, and Ryan O’Neale.
The plot is based on the true story of Operation Market Garden, the Allies failed operation to speed up the end of World War II. Thousands of paratroopers are dropped over the Netherlands in an attempt to take the towns of Eindhoven, Nijmegen and Arnhem before British forces arrived by land.
|Why we love this film: Stunning cinematography and a cast to admire: this is a WWII epic for the ages. Plus, you get to watch James Bond try to take down down Nazis — who could want more?
Where to watch it: YouTube
Language: English
4Oorlogsgeheimen
Translated as ‘War Secrets’, this is the perfect movie to watch if your Dutch is up to scratch (or you have a very patient Dutch-speaker in your house). Oorlogsgeheimen follows the story of Tuur and Lambert, two best friends in Limburg in 1943. A new girl, Maartje, begins in their class and makes friends with Tuur.
Maartje shares a terrible secret with Tuur, which Tuur cannot reveal to anyone — even his best friend Lambert, whose father has become mayor. Tuur’s family joins the resistance, but as the situation heats up Tuur and his family are forced to flee.
|Why we love this film: Packed with a riveting storyline and vintage Dutch vibes, this film perfectly encapsulates the sometimes slow, but often abrupt, changes to village life during WWII.
Where to watch it: Videoland
Language: Dutch
3Anne Frank: The Whole Story
We can’t write a list about Dutch WWII movies without including arguably the most worldwide famous victim of the Holocaust, Anne Frank. While there have been huge numbers of movies made about the Jewish teenager who hid out with her family in a secret room in Amsterdam before ending up in Auschwitz, Anne Frank: The Whole Story captures the story incredibly well.
This movie starts in 1939, while Anne writes in her diary about typical teenage life and pre-war fears, the invasion of the Netherlands, her hideout in Amsterdam, deportation to Auschwitz, and the eventual survival and return of Anne’s father, now alone. The major downside to this film is that for some reason all the Dutch people unexplainably have British accents.
|Why we love this film: Anne Frank’s story has managed to captivate the world, and this film is a perfect visual window into her life.
Where to watch it: YouTube
Language: English
2Memories of Anne Frank (Anne Frank: Mijn Beste Vriendin)
Another Anne Frank movie? Naturally. This one is a little different though because it’s told through the eyes of her close school friend, Hanneli Goslar. Hanneli was also Jewish, and was eventually deported with her family to the Westerbork transit camp, but was briefly reunited with Anne at Bergen-Belsen where she passes her some bread and socks.
Particularly special about Hanneli’s story is that she survived the war. She’s appeared in multiple documentaries about her experience and her knowledge of Anne, while this movie is based on her memoir.
It’s worth noting that this movie was inexplicably produced by Italians, with Italian actors — but it’s ridiculously well dubbed in English, to the point where I stared at it and had to move my lips to check. To be honest, I’m still not particularly convinced. Bonus: it has Dutch subtitles, so you can practice some Dutch along the way.
|Why we love this film: Simultaneously an insider and outsider look into the life of Anne Frank, this movie is a tearjerker and will bring on all the feels.
Where to watch it: Videoland
Language: English
1Riphagen
A film not so much about remembering the victims of the Holocaust, as revealing the crimes of a Dutch man, Riphagen (The Untouchable) is based on the true story of a man who profiteered from the war. Dries Riphagen was a Dutch gangster who collaborated with the Nazis to locate Dutch Jews and deliver them to concentration camps.
Even worse, Riphagen would gain, and then betray, the trust of the Jews by promising to protect their prized belongings. By the end of the war, Riphagen fakes his own death and goes into hiding, deposits the Jew’s valuables in a Swiss bank, and flees to Argentina.
|Why we love this film: There’s something about watching bad people that means we just can’t look away — and this guy is really bad.
Where to watch it: Netflix
Language: Dutch, with English subtitles
What other Dutch WWII movies would you add to this list? Tell us in the comments below!
Feature Image: Jeremy Yap/Unsplash